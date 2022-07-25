Wheeling Police arrested a man over the weekend after he injured another person downtown.

Police say Around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, they were called to Heritage Port for an initial theft call involving a donation jar at the Pride Festival.

A worker allegedly told police he observed a man steal the jar from one of the booths and then ran from the area.

The worker allegedly attempted to stop the man but was injured in a brief altercation with the suspect.

Officers say they were able to locate the suspect and arrest him inside the Windsor Manor on Main Street.

Arthur Gene Torman, Jr., 45 of Wheeling is charged with malicious assault.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and later arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, who set bond at $5,000.