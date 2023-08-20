OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling woman has just earned a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship.

Katherine Adase graduated from Wheeling Park High School in 2016, then moved on to WVU to get both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Wildlife and Fisheries. Now she’s getting ready to go conduct research in the Chilean region of Patagonia in South America.

Katherine first went to Patagonia as part of WVU’s Adventure West Virginia program and is excited to head back to the region for the next 9 months to dive into her research.

“I love to do fieldwork, I like to be in the backcountry, that’s kind of my thing. So being in grad school for the last two years I’ve been doing a lot of computer work, so I’m really excited to just kind of be out in the wilderness again.” KATHERINE ADASE, Fulbright Scholar

Katherine’s research will focus on studying salmon and trout, which are invasive species in Patagonia. She will begin in the Northern Patagonia ice fields, and then follow the glacial rivers to sample fish populations to see how the invasive species are interacting with the native fish.