A local West Virginia strip club is hosting a grand opening on Friday and Saturday.

Godfather’s Gentlemen’s Club in Wheeling will hold their grand opening at their new location on Friday and Saturday.

The Grand Opening starts at 7pm and lasts until 2:30am on both nights.

Full service bar, bottle service, VIP specials will all be included with live nude entertainment.

This will be the third location for Godfather’s with two other establishments on Wheeling Island and Moundsville, WV.

The Wheeling Island location is currently closed due to renovations.

More inmformation can be found on the Godfathers Facebook Page, here