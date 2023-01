Godfathers Gentlemen’s Club said they will temporarily close their Wheeling location until further notice.

According to their social media post they will be doing renovations.

The establishment welcomes patrons to their Moundsville location Tuesday-Saturday from 7-pm to 2:30 am.

Godfathers in Moundsville is located at 723 Lafayette Avenue.