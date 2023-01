Young sexy woman pole dancing striptease with pylon in night club. Beautiful naked stripper girl on stage

Godfathers Gentlemen’s Club is hosting a soft opening on Wednesday night.

The Club will be having a soft opening at their third location, which is located at 2102 Main Street Wheeling.

The party goes from 7PM until 2:30 am and there is a $10 entry.

According to Godfathers girls, drinks, lap dances and private rooms will all be available.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.

Just recently, Godfathers temporary closed their Wheeling Island location for renovations.