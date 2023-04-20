A Wheeling West Virginia tattoo shop is offering a 420 tattoo special on April 20.

SpecialEffects Tattooing in Wheeling offers a 420 special for $80 for a 3×3 size flash tattoo.

It will be first come, first serve if you want to get one of the 420 designs and you can come as early to wait as you want.

If there is a line, those wanting a flash tattoo must put down their name and number and SPFX will let you know how long the wait will be.

SPFX says you can hang out and play arcade games in the lobby or you can grab a bite to eat at the Cheese Melt next door.

SPFX asks that you have cash in hand and your design picked out when it’s your turn.

SPFX is open from 11 am-7 pm and is located at 1911 Warwood Ave. in Wheeling, WV.

You can check out the flash sale here.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Tuesday, April 20, 2023)