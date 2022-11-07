WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Preston Sharp was 10 years old when he visited the grave of his grandfather, a U.S. Navy veteran.

As he walked through the cemetery afterward, he was saddened and angered at the number of veterans’ graves without a flag.



So the Redding, California, youth began a campaign on social media to raise funds and awareness for the need to show respect for veterans at their gravesites.



On Monday, he came to Mt. Calvary Cemetery, placing flags on hundreds of veterans’ graves.

American Legion Post 1 members met him there, and helped place the flags and red carnations.



The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard turned out, with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.



Preston, now 17, remains as passionate as ever about the project.



West Virginia is the 47th state he has visited, and his goal is to visit all 50.



He says he has placed more than 310,000 flags and flowers on the graves of veterans.

His website is prestonsharp.net.



His motto is “Honor veterans every day, not just on a holiday.”