One of the biggest food staples in the Ohio Valley will now be available anywhere in the United States.

For The Love of Pierogies announced on Monday that they have partnered with Coleman’s Fish Market to ship their fish to anyone in the U.S.

The Coleman’s fish box will be delivered right to your doorstep.

For The Love of Pierogies says they are working with the Coleman family to create the perfect assorted boxes and they will soon be available on their website.

You can view more information here