Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Wheeling, WV-OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Wheeling, the annual mean wage is $46,150 or 18.0% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,150. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Medical assistants

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– #51 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Employment: 710,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($25,790)

— Florence, SC ($25,960)

— El Paso, TX ($26,450)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#49. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,600

– #35 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Employment: 891,540

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($27,520)

— Lawton, OK ($27,770)

— Logan, UT-ID ($27,950)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#48. Community health workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,570

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($27,890)

— Morristown, TN ($28,670)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($28,920)

– Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

#47. Firefighters

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,530

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($25,420)

— Logan, UT-ID ($25,520)

— Hammond, LA ($26,250)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

#46. Butchers and meat cutters

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,490

– #71 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,630

– Employment: 142,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,930)

— Tulsa, OK ($23,910)

— El Paso, TX ($23,940)

– Job description: Cut, trim, or prepare consumer-sized portions of meat for use or sale in retail establishments.

#45. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,330

– #58 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,220

– Employment: 370,910

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($22,420)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($22,850)

— El Paso, TX ($23,120)

– Job description: Operate or tend machines to prepare industrial or consumer products for storage or shipment. Includes cannery workers who pack food products.

#44. Pharmacy technicians

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,300

– #34 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Employment: 415,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Williamsport, PA ($26,560)

— New Bern, NC ($28,010)

— State College, PA ($28,010)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#43. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,030

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,620

– Employment: 120,850

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($24,150)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($24,650)

— Gainesville, GA ($25,500)

– Job description: Collect and dump refuse or recyclable materials from containers into truck. May drive truck.

#42. Retail salespersons

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,910

– #205 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#41. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,840

– #254 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#40. Recreation workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,780

– #205 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#39. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,600

– #167 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#38. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,340

– #26 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($25,190)

— Lafayette, LA ($25,330)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($25,500)

– Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#37. Receptionists and information clerks

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,000

– #143 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Employment: 968,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#36. Residential advisors

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,620

– #63 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– Employment: 102,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

– Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem solving or refer them to counseling resources.

#35. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,570

– #75 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Employment: 872,370

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

— El Paso, TX ($23,330)

— Charleston, WV ($23,500)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#34. Tellers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,540

– #37 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#33. Security guards

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,260

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 1,054,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#32. Tire repairers and changers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,060

– #66 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,790

– Employment: 98,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

– Job description: Repair and replace tires.

#31. Stockers and order fillers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,870

– #103 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#30. Nursing assistants

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,860

– #90 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#29. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,120

– #127 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#27 (tie). Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,010

– #153 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#27 (tie). Waiters and waitresses

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,010

– #265 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#26. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,670

– #69 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#25. Physical therapist aides

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,630

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#24. Bakers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,520

– #62 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#23. Animal caretakers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,220

– #194 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#22. Clergy

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,940

– #1 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,560

– Employment: 52,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($25,940)

— Johnstown, PA ($31,460)

— Saginaw, MI ($33,000)

– Job description: Conduct religious worship and perform other spiritual functions associated with beliefs and practices of religious faith or denomination. Provide spiritual and moral guidance and assistance to members.

#21. Driver/sales workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,850

– #59 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#20. Library assistants, clerical

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,460

– #58 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#19. Cooks, restaurant

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,640

– #68 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#18. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– #139 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#17. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,150

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,650

– Employment: 248,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawrence, KS ($22,410)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($23,650)

— Springfield, OH ($23,880)

– Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in exercise activities for the primary purpose of personal fitness. Demonstrate techniques and form, observe participants, and explain to them corrective measures necessary to improve their skills. Develop and implement individualized approaches to exercise.

#16. Amusement and recreation attendants

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,970

– #190 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#15. Funeral attendants

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,570

– #8 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#14. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,120

– #115 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#13. Cashiers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,050

– #121 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#12. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,030

– #186 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#11. Psychiatric aides

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,000

– #6 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,300

– Employment: 51,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($21,440)

— Charleston, WV ($22,320)

— Jackson, MS ($22,620)

– Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.

#10. Food preparation workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,870

– #77 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#9. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,790

– #89 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#8. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,430

– #190 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#7. Bartenders

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,420

– #90 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#6. Dishwashers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,270

– #148 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#5. Childcare workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,950

– #91 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#4. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,850

– #41 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#3. Cooks, fast food

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,820

– #125 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#2. Packers and packagers, hand

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,490

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#1. Fast food and counter workers

Wheeling, WV-OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,150

– #116 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,970



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.