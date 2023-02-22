WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In the last year it’s gone from a construction zone to state of the art.

The Wheeling Police Department created its headquarters in in Center Wheeling and now personnel is starting to move in.

While parts of the building are still waiting on finishing touches, 7News got an exclusive tour with Chief Shawn Schwertfeger of the place his department will soon call home.

This is much needed and required for us quite honestly to be able to provide the service that we do. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

A dream that was years in the making for the Wheeling Police Department is now known as headquarters.

Since I started here, one of the first things I talked about as far as a need for the Wheeling Police Department was adequate space, functional space. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

It’s a state-of-the-art building designed with training, functionality and officer wellness in mind.

It was built at the site of the former OVMC Professional Center at 2115 Chapline Street.

There’s not doubt about it that morale will take a huge leap forward. Since last week when we’ve moved in I’ve seen nothing but smiles. So, it’s a very good thing. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Officer training will be a top priority in the new space, with more than $500,000 worth of new simulator equipment.

There’s actually a driving simulator, a use of force simulator, so you can do training essentially everyday without the use of actual manpower or those types of resources. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Wheeling Police will not only be able to train their own officers, but also host others who need it. Chief Schwertfeger said the department already has instructors for those simulators, so they’ll be used frequently when patrol moves. in.

Having extra space was also a top priority for the Wheeling Police Department with this new design. There are conference rooms for Roll Call and other meetings, plus it can also be used for training.

It’s something that was high on Chief Schwertfeger’s priority list. He recalled an example from years ago when his department needed to coordinate with the Secret Service and other agencies on a Presidential visit.

His advanced detail comes to Wheeling and they’re going to work with the Wheeling Police Department to assure the safety of the President of the United States and the Wheeling Police Department had no space to discuss, plan anything. So, we had to go off-site. Not anymore. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Chief Schwertfeger said the department’s current facility is 4,600 square feet. Now it will be 36,500.

That extra space has also allowed Wheeling Police to include more amenities for officers.

We have a 2,000 square foot fitness facility for officers. Every employee has a locker, fully functional locker. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Parts of the building, like the booking area and lobby, still need the finishing touches. Doors were delivered and some installed on Wednesday, but the move-in is coming along.

The lobby is still under construction, so there for the public access is still limited. We’re going to ask or remind folks that they still need to go to 1500 Chapline Street. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Chief Schwertfeger said several employees have already moved in, with more to come this week.

He hopes to have patrol in the new headquarters by the end of next week.

Once the building is completely finished, the Wheeling Police Department hopes to have an official ribbon cutting.

Chief Schwertfeger extended his thanks to the City of Wheeling for their support and enacting the User Fee that helped to pay for the facility.

We have this functional space, this state-of-the-art facility that represents professionalism that we try to exemplify on a daily basis. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

He’s also grateful for M&G Architects & Engineers who designed the headquarters and Waller Construction for bringing those designs to life.