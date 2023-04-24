“Wheel Of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to Wheeling at the Capitol Theatre.

The live stage show will be held on November 18 and will give fans access and chances to win at the Wheel.

Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself.

The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel.

At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash.

Everyone gets in on the fun and has a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too.

VIP Packages will also be available, and they give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access, and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.

Pat and Vanna will not be on tour, and the hosts for this engagement will be announced a later date.

“Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

More information on tickets can be found here.

