WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–Since the weather has been sunny and beautiful lately, you might be hanging out by the pool and soaking up the sun.

While it’s heating up outside, at some point you are going to need a nice refreshing drink to cool you down.

It’s 7- Eleven Day or better known as Slurpee Day.

7-Eleven is giving away FREE slurpees for 7/11 day. They would like to thank their customers for 95 years of support. Start your Monday off right with a refreshing drink.🍧🧊@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/CzEpxOXjSn — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 11, 2022

To show their appreciation for the past 95 years, the convent store is giving away one small slurpee to each customer to say thank you.

It’s simple, all you have to do is download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app, pick your favorite flavor and scan your app at checkout.