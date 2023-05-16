WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A long-standing program in the City of Wheeling just received major support and that’s great news for small businesses.

Senator Joe Manchin’s office recently announced the City of Wheeling Small Business Facade Program will receive $500,000 thanks to a congressionally directed spending request secured by Manchin as part of the Senate Appropriations Committee.



The successful program was originally started under the Community Development Block Grant, but has recently been part of the general fund.



Wheeling has processed as many as 75 applications over the past few years

” We have always used the general fund money for this program and now we will have the opportunity, thanks to Senators Manchin and Capito, to use the $500,000 toward the program that will keep it sustainable for a while to come.” Nancy Prager, Director of Community Development, City of Wheeling

Applications for the project can be found on-line at the City of Wheeling website. Applications are accepted on a quarterly basis with the next deadline on August 15.