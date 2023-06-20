WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Friendly City’s art scene got a fresh coat of paint Tuesday evening at the Wheeling Alphabet Project Art Gallery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



This special pop-up exhibition kicked off on the third floor of the Wheeling Artisan Center. It features the alphabet as Wheeling iconography, showcasing the city’s unique identity through a creative and innovative lens.



The exhibit includes works from 26 local artists

The display celebrates the city’s history, culture, creativity and claimed to be a “must-visit” for anyone interested in contemporary art and Wheeling’s unique character.