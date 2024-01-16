CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) has received bids from five West Virginia cities to host the high school football championships—aka the “Super Six”—in the future, an official said.

The official said that Wheeling, Bluefield, and Charleston all submitted individual bids with Morgantown and Huntington submitting theirs jointly.

The games have been held at Wheeling Island Stadium for the last 30 years, but Wheeling’s contract as host expired in 2023, meaning that the above-listed cities may throw their hats in the ring for a shot at a three-year contract from 2024-26.

Last week, Monongalia County Commissioners Tom Bloom and Jeffrey Arnett expressed their desire to see the championships come to Morgantown with Bloom saying, “I think it’s time that we were considered.”

Given that Morgantown and Huntington submitted their bids jointly, it’s expected that the two cities will alternate as hosts every other year if chosen, with games in Morgantown being played at Milan Puskar Stadium at West Virginia University and games in Huntington likely being played at Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University.