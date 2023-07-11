WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling has been approved for something that could help the city tremendously.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city’s application to become a Build WV District has been approved by the State of West Virginia.

The program is designed to attract new housing development projects.

The program offers a state sales and use tax exemption for building materials and a 10-year property value tax credit to offset building costs.

The district will be within a 20-mile radius of a city landmark that the city had to choose. The landmark that was chosen was WVU Medicine-Wheeling Hospital.

The Wheeling City Manager is optimistic about the program and believes it will be a huge help.

”We’re excited about this opportunity. It adds another layer of incentive for developers and corporations to come in and look at our housing needs and hopefully develop multi family housing units. One of the key factors here was, you know, there is a need for housing in Wheeling.” Robert Herron – Wheeling City Manager

The City Manager also said that there are already 3 current building projects that could potentially qualify for this credit and save the city a lot of money.