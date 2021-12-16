Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce holds an “after-hours” dinner

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce held an “after-hours” dinner this evening at River City.

It was a networking opportunity to get members talking with one another.

The Chamber tries to hold events like these once a month to continue pushing connectivity.

Around Christmas so, you know, other event we have, there are much bigger crowds. But this is a small networking opportunity and it’s a thing people enjoy it. And it’s before the holidays, so it’s just a good time. Kurt Zende / President, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

There were around 50 members in attendance at tonight’s dinner, which is a smaller number of attendees than other events held by the Chamber. Zende says the Chamber plans to hold more events similar to this one.