Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce hires new president

The Executive Board of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce announced the

the hiring of Kurt Zende as the organization’s President.



“We are excited to welcome Kurt as our president,” commented Tanner Russel, Board Chairman. “Kurt

comes to us with a long track record in economic development, small business ownership and chamber

management.”



Kurt Zende’s previous position was with the city of Wheeling as Economic Development Specialist

where he served since 2005. The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce had over two dozen applicants

for the position.



“I am looking forward to starting my new position,” said Kurt Zende, President Wheeling Area Chamber

of Commerce. “I hope to use my experience in both the public and private sector to assist the area

business community. We want to continue the work to give the Wheeling area the best business

environment as possible.”



The Chamber wishes outgoing President Erikka Storch only good things as she becomes the first

Executive Director of Project BEST