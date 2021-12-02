Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce hires new president

The Executive Board of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce announced the
the hiring of Kurt Zende as the organization’s President.
“We are excited to welcome Kurt as our president,” commented Tanner Russel, Board Chairman. “Kurt
comes to us with a long track record in economic development, small business ownership and chamber
management.”
Kurt Zende’s previous position was with the city of Wheeling as Economic Development Specialist
where he served since 2005. The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce had over two dozen applicants
for the position.
“I am looking forward to starting my new position,” said Kurt Zende, President Wheeling Area Chamber
of Commerce. “I hope to use my experience in both the public and private sector to assist the area
business community. We want to continue the work to give the Wheeling area the best business
environment as possible.”
The Chamber wishes outgoing President Erikka Storch only good things as she becomes the first
Executive Director of Project BEST