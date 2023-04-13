WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Home and Garden Expo is underway in a new place and it’s returning for the first time since the pandemic.

More than 75 booths will be set up inside the complex, with area businesses specializing in goods and services related to spring home improvement.

There is also a Wellness Zone, Workforce Zone and an Outdoor Zone. The back part of the field will be full of crafters.

Chamber officials say the Home and Garden Expo is free and open to the public.

Thursday night the expo is open until 8 p.m.

The event hours this weekend will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday