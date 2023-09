WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

You couldn’t ask for nicer weather for a golf scramble, and Thursday 22 teams took advantage of it.

This was the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce’s golf scramble with 88 golfers taking part.



It’s the 7th year for this Chamber fundraiser, and it was held at the Wheeling Country Club.



WTRF was a proud media sponsor of the event