Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce says thanks to area first responders with a picnic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The days surrounding 9/11 are often a difficult time for many first responders.



Today, however, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce said a big thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday.



The chamber hosted a free picnic at Wheeling Park for Wheeling-area police officers, firefighters, EMT’s and others. It offered the first responders an opportunity to take time out of their busy day to relax and enjoy some time away from the job.

They don’t go into it for the recognition. I can’t even talk to their incredible bravery to do what they do without concern for their well being,. So we just want to thank them Erikka Storch, President, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Just a nice way to get together and spend a few minutes together and say thank you to them for recognizing first responders. Shawn Schwertfger, Wheeling Police Chief

This is the sixth year the Chamber has hosted the picnic for the first responders. And they say there was a great turnout for the day’s event.