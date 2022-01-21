Wheeling art studio hosting Cold Start 2022 with live music

Wheeling art studio, Clientele, is warming up your cold weekend with some tunes and Cold Start 2022.

Friday night kicks off a monthly concert installment at Clientele with live music for only a $5.00 cover from local bands Mister James and The Sunflower Brothers.

Saturday features the return of Cold Start, an art exhibition focused on custom motorcycles, drift cars, and automotive culture.

Will Wallace, owner of Clientele Art Studio, is excited to see these events return to the studio and

Wheeling as a whole.



“Events like Cold Start are a main reason why I opened Clientele. The artists involved with the event are

phenomenal and rarely get to display their work in a public setting.” said Wallace. “Also, seeing live,

original music return to the 3rd Friday of the month is exciting. Having a consistent monthly event helped

many local bands grow and perform. Clientele hopes to foster that musical community we had a few

years ago.

Both events will begin at 8 p.m. at Clientele Art Studio, located at 43 15th Street, Wheeling, WV.

Clientele Art Studio is open Fridays 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays noon to 6

p.m.