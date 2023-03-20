WHEELING, W.Va. —

The Wheeling Artisan Center is now accepting bids for the first-floor renovation project.

The city-owned building, operated by Wheeling Heritage, located at 1400 Main Street, has worked through the plans and drawings with the Mills Group to complete this $2 million renovation.

Within this renovation, the restaurant will be relocated to the 14th Street side of the building, with plans to put in an outdoor dining space after the streetscape is completed on that street.

The Artisan Center Shop will be shifted to the first floor, along the windows of Main Street, giving the shop a traditional storefront.

These renovations will allow the atrium to be utilized for galleries and events. Other projects include refinishing the floors, upgrades to the restrooms and lighting, new wayfinding, relocation of the gaming room, and more. There will also be a 1,078 square foot, first floor tenant space available for those looking for a storefront.

“We are thrilled that this long-awaited renovation is close to getting started. We are so thankful to Senator Capito and her team for the funding as well as the City of Wheeling for their financial support,” said Scott Schenerlein, Executive Director at Wheeling Heritage. “This project is going to help establish our area of Main Street and is a prime example of revitalization in Wheeling.”

The Wheeling Artisan Center is an industrial building with a three-story atrium in the heart of downtown Wheeling. The building was originally a set of three separate buildings that was then combined into one.

Previously, the building had been renovated 1996 as part of the first phase of Wheeling’s Waterfront Development.

This project has been generously funded by a $1 million federal earmark, along with $750,000 from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, along with support from Wheeling Heritage.

With the work of the Mills Group, The City of Wheeling, and Wheeling Heritage, this project is expected to be completed in late 2023.

The project is currently accepting bids and are due by April 7, 2023.