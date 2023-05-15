WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Artisan Center is seeking a first-floor tenant for their

freshly renovated building located in the heart of Wheeling’s historic district, they said in a press release.

The Artisan Center is currently undergoing extensive first floor renovations, preserving the building’s historic charm while incorporating modern amenities.



The first-floor tenant space offers approximately 1,078 square feet of commercial space, ideal for a variety of uses. The space features high ceilings, ideal lighting, beautiful hardwood floors, providing a warm and inviting atmosphere. The Wheeling Artisan Center is looking for a tenant who shares their vision for promoting the arts and culture of Wheeling and the surrounding region.



“We are excited to offer this unique space to a tenant who shares our passion for promoting the arts and culture of our community,” said Wheeling Heritage’s Executive Director, Scott Schenerlein. “Our goal is to create a vibrant and dynamic space that will serve as a hub for the arts in Wheeling.”



The $1.5 million renovations are in process and set to be completed in late fall of 2023. The building is located in the heart of Wheeling’s historic district, providing easy access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions, including Wheeling Heritage Port, the Public Market and Wesbanco Arena.

Wheeling Artisan Center officials are committed to promoting the arts and culture of Wheeling and is excited to welcome a new tenant to their newly renovated building.