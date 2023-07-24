WHEELING, W.Va. — After a five-year hiatus, the Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission has announced that the Wheeling Arts Festival will make its grand return on Saturday, August, 5, at Wheeling Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This beloved event promises to be a vibrant celebration of art, music, and community. making it a highlight of the summer season.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wheeling Park will come alive with an abundance of creativity, featuring an impressive lineup of live music, more than 30 talented art vendors, engaging kids’ activities, and much more.

While in previous years the Wheeling Arts Festival was held in Downtown Wheeling, this year’s celebration will take place at Wheeling Park.

Bethany Decker, Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission secretary states that they wanted to keep the festival in the heart of Downtown Wheeling, but parking and construction disruptions were the deciding factor in moving the event.

Regardless of location, the Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission believes that bringing back the Wheeling Arts Festival was important in their mission to support and promote Wheeling’s arts community.

The Wheeling Arts Festival will take place rain or shine at Wheeling Park, located at 1801 National Road. Admission to the festival is free, ensuring accessibility for all members of the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable seating. A full lineup of music performances, vendors, and more will be released in the coming weeks.

Stay up to date with the Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

(Video player shows Top Stories For Monday, July 24, 2023)