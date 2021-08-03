Wheeling asks residents to help prevent future flooding

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Basement flooding brought on by by heavy rain is a reoccurring problem for certain neighborhoods in Wheeling.

So, the city is asking residents to help solve the problem by removing downspouts that are connected to the city’s sanitary sewer system.

Each Clator resident should have already received a letter explaining the process and why it is important for them and their neighbors.

The Water Pollution Control Division staff are going door-to-door in the Clator section of the city to educate the community. The Downspout Daylight Pilot Program began Monday and will continue each day from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. through August 6 in that neighborhood.

Very simple process, cutting them off putting elbows on and daylighting them out into the yard. When you take those drains out of the sanitary system, the combined system, it will help take all that water from the rain events out and it will put it into the ground so that it can saturate into the ground. Instead of getting backed up into the pipes which causes the flooding. Joe Smith, Storm Water Coordinator

If you have any questions or would like to meet with staff, contact the WPCD at 304-2334-3874.