A Wheeling attorney has been elected chair of the West Virginia Republican Party.

Elgine McArdle was chosen Saturday during a meeting of the state GOP executive committee in Charleston.

McArdle has been a member of the committee since 2005.

She succeeds Mark Harris, who chose not to seek a full four-year term after he was picked in March 2021 to serve the remainder of former chair Melody Potter’s term.

McArdle also spent five years as an assistant federal prosecutor for the state’s northern district.