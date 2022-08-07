WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling.

The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.”

They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This means the loss of a live music venue that was a tradition in Wheeling for decades.

The bar, previously known as the Swing Club, has been a haven for local musicians and national acts for many years. Notable bands that played there include The Clarks, Screamer and Eric Church.

