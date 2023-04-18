UPDATE: The Chapline Street bridge is now reopened after a fire happened underneath the bridge Monday night.

Police say the bridge reopened at 8 am after it was inspected by the Department of Highways.

The fire happened on the southside of the bridge and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No one was injured during the fire.

————————————————————————————————————-

A Wheeling bridge is closed after a fire Monday night.

The Chapline Street bridge is closed after officials say a fire happened underneath the bridge.

Officials also the bridge is closed until it can be inspected.

