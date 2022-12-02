WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — I-70 is looking at 2023 and saying, “New year, new me!”

The West Virginia Division of Highways says construction, in general, will wrap up. The Fort Henry Bridge will open all lanes just in time to be a Christmas gift for Wheeling commuters.

And near the state line, by December 9 all four lanes will open. Traffic will now drive on the replaced Stoolfire bridges after the coalmine crossed underneath the interstate in the spring.

By enlarge, the traffic on I-70 itself should be back to normal by the end of the year. Right now, out on Fort Henry, they’re basically working to replace the wall they had to tear down in the median to shift traffic over. So, we’re in the home stretch. Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer, WVDOH​:​​​​​

There will be work in the new year to wrap things up, but Clark says it will not be anything like the traffic backups we saw in the past three years.

The weather could still delay but the goal is to have traffic “back to normal” come to the start of 2023.