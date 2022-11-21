Ice skating is returning to the Plaza on Market.

In conjunction with Small Business Saturday – Nov. 26 – the City of Wheeling will be adding a synthetic ice rink to the Plaza, 1053 Market Street, for the day. The public is invited to skate from 3-8 p.m. It is free of charge and ice skates will be available for use.

“We first brought the synthetic ice rink to the Plaza in 2019 and continued to do so every year since with a break in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have always had a great turnout, and we are excited to bring ice skating back to our downtown again this year,” said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman. “We encourage people come out, visit the City’s small businesses and stop by the ice rink to enjoy some winter fun.”

Public use of the Plaza on Market is possible. To check date availability and/or to book the space, interested parties should contact the City Manager’s office at 304-234-3617.