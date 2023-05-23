Orrick, a business in downtown Wheeling is hosting a “Pride in Wheeling Day” on June 9th.

“Pride In Wheeling “Day” is a day where a group of staff and lawyers from Orrick team up with h the City of Wheeling, The Friendlier City Project, Wesbanco, Crittenton Services, Wheeling Arts & Cultural Commission, and NAMI Greater Wheeling to bring folks together around community improvement projects and a conversation about diversity, equity & inclusion.

This year’s event will take place outside along the Wheeling Heritage Trail.

Orrick says they will be painting “You Belong” and Friendly City murals, cleaning up the area around the trail, and painting the Heritage Port railings.

Nick Roxby, Co-chair of the Orrick Pride and Wheeling Committee, notes, “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work with over 60 volunteers in the city this year that want to beautify the city for all. Even if you can’t participate in this year’s event, I encourage folks to participate in the conversation and consider how they can approach it with an open mind.”

Since the event’s inception, Mayor Elliot has proclaimed the date of the event as “Pride in Wheeling Day” citywide. The City of Wheeling is again supporting the 2023 event.

“We remain grateful to the City of Wheeling for its continued support with this important event. It has been a privilege to partner with the city for the past several years,” says Nick

Everyone is encouraged and welcome to participate as a volunteer. If you would like to participate or if you would like more information, please contact Nick Roxby at nroxby@orrick.com | (304) 281-3362 or Amy Riordan at ariordan@orrick.com | (304) 559-1318.