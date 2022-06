After almost 70 years in business, Minit Car Wash is closing up shop.

Minit Car Wash’s last day of business is this Thursday.

7News has heard that changes coming to that location, but no one has confirmed for us exactly what will be happening with the National Road property in between the 19th Hole and Tj’s.

Minit Car Wash for many decades had people lined up on a beautiful sunny day just waiting to get their car washed and waxed

