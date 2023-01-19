An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility.

Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals.

The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since COVID-19.

Tripp’s said private parties will still be held until April 16 and the last Open Play session will be April 14.

They expect parties to fill up fast, you can contact Tripp’s at 304-905-9671 or visit their website at www.trippsfunzone.com

