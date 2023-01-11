Local Wheeling business, Miklas Meat Market said they are now shipping their meats.

On their Facebook page, the butch shop said they have partnered with For the Love of Pierogies to ship our fresh meats that are handcut and prepared in-house daily.

This means if you use to live and Wheeling and want meat shipped to your new address, you will be able to do so.

Miklas said shipping will soon be available for all 50 states.

The shop is working together to create bundles that will start shipping soon.