The camping ban is in effect in Wheeling.

Wheeling City Council gave its approval to ban camping on public property on November 7th, 2023

The ban was passed by city council by a vote of 5 to 2, with Mayor Glenn Elliot and Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum voting against it.

Council members who supported the ordinance included Ben Seidler, Chad Thalman, Dave Palmer, Ty Thorngate and Jerry Sklauvonkis.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman voted for the ban saying he disagrees with camping on public property without permission for several reasons.

“I think the rule of law must stand. And I think we have to protect our city and protect the 99% of residents that are not homeless. And with that being said, I do think we also have to protect the 1% of residents that are homeless. And we do have to be sympathetic, and we do have to be caring, which is why we carved out an exemption for a managed camp.” CHAD THALMAN | VICE MAYOR, CITY OF WHEELING

Thalman says it is his expectation that the city will work with the homeless organizations and liaisons to provide one city approved area for people to stay.

Wheeling City Manager, Robert Herron, says over the summer, city elected officials got complaints from many residents regarding issues at homeless camps.

After City Council gave its approval to ban camping on public property, the Wheeling Life Hub Winter Shelter opened in December, 2023, and hopes to become a year-round shelter with a wide range of resources for the homeless.