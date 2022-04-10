OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Although the weather put a bit of a damper on things, a number of city officials joined members of of the Wheeling Tree Board for an Arbor Day celebration Friday afternoon

A tree planting ceremony was held at Oglebay Park’s Schenk Lake. This marks the second Arbor Day Celebration since the City of Wheeling began to recognize the day last year.



Karen Cox of the WVU Extension Service says a tree will be planted in a different part of Wheeling each year.

“Arbor Day is important because it gives us a day to think about the value of trees to our community and also to have the opportunity to give back to those trees for all of the services they give to us throughout the year. For cooling and shading and pulling water up out of our saturated soil.”

Karen Cox, WVU Extension Service

A demonstration along with tips on how to keep a tree heathy was also planned, but unfortunately the weather did not cooperate. Cox says anyone with questions about tree planting or maintenance can reach out to the Wheeling Tree board.