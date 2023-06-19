WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Here in the Friendly City, the Wheeling Area Juneteenth Committee honored and celebrated African American history, music, faith, family, and freedom.

It all kicked off Monday evening with a short ceremony at the north end of the Plaza. Following the ceremony, music, entertainment and food trucks were present at the south end of the Plaza.

Ceremony speakers included Ron Scott, Diana Bell of the Wheeling Griot Society, Darryl Claussel of the NAACP and many more.

The event was free and open to the public.