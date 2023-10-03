WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Wheeling Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Lunch with Leaders Program at the newly renovated Wheeling Park White Palace.

On Tuesday, October 10 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., chamber members and the community are invited to hear this year’s guest speaker, Senator Shelly Moore Capito.

The chamber is expecting at least 275 people and say this is a great opportunity to network.

“It’s our annual meeting, our annual lunch, when we get all the members that want to come with the chamber together with our sponsors. And it’s just a great time of networking and hearing what our speaker will have to say. And this year, that is none other than United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito.” Mike Howard | Vice President of Membership, Events & Education, Wheeling Chamber of Commerce

If you’re interested in attending Lunch with Leaders, you can purchase tickets online through the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce website.

It’s $60 a ticket for members and $75 for non-members.