WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — ATHENA International is a worldwide organization that presents awards to people who help women excel in careers in the business world.

And now the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce has gotten the licensing to join in that mission.

So for the first time in Wheeling, an ATHENA Award will be given out, at a luncheon at the White Palace on June 9.



The winner will be a person who devotes time and energy to improve the quality of life of others.

“What we’re going to do, we have a committee that will get together and go through all of the award packets. We will pick a top five. Those five people will be honored here in one month and then we will announce the official ATHENA Award recipient as well Wesbanco’s really excited to be the presenting sponsor of the first ever ATHENA leadership awards and Expo here. It falls right in line with our corporate values in promoting women and diversity in the workplace.” David Klick

Market President, Wesbanco

You can download a nomination form at the Wheeling Area Chamber site.



Worldwide, more than 7,000 ATHENA awards have been presented since its inception in 1982. The nominee should promote leadership in three areas–professional, community and personal.