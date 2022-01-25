Wheeling Chamber president offers business insights to Rotary

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce is working on a number of new and existing programs that they believe will have a positive impact on area businesses, according to president Kurt Zende.

Tuesday, he addressed the Wheeling Rotary at their weekly meeting, which was held at the Bridge Tavern. Zende says the chamber is moving forward with several projects he believes will benefit their members.

We want to grow and be relevant in a number of different ways and we want to help our chamber membership. We think there are things we can do to enhance their bottom line, to enhance their marketing and networking and just be impactful with our chamber membership program and all of the other things we do. Kurt Zende – President – Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

The chamber is currently working out the details on their next big event, a leadership seminar at Oglebay in March. It will feature a national speaker and will be open to chamber members as well as the general public.

