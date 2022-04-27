WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– One local chef is using his skills in the kitchen to shed light on the variety of resources West Virginia has to offer.

Owner of Vagabond Kitchen, Matt Welsch received a grant from the Department of Agriculture, and he’s teamed up with Folklore PR to create a food series that will surely make you hungry.

We’re doing an 8-episode web based docu series that’s focusing on specialty crop farmers here in the state of West Virginia. So, each one of those episodes will come out in two installments on our Vagabond Kitchen Facebook page. The first installment will focus on the farmer and the product that farmer is letting us utilize, and the second installment will focus on the dish development and seeing what we come up with. Matt Welsch, Chef/Owner, Vagabond Kitchen

For every episode he will be developing a unique recipe.

If you want to try out the products from episode one, this Sunday is the first launch.

You can call the restaurant at 304-905-6173 to purchase a ticket and that dish will remain on the menu all month long.