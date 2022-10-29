WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade.

This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it.

Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than 60 groups who will be walking in the parade this year.

Bryson says you can expect marching bands, dance troupes, non-profit organization and other showstoppers along the way that will certainly entertain the crowd.

Bryson says the parade has been a staple in the Wheeling community for the past 37 years, but due to COVID we missed a year.

He adds this year’s parade will mark the 36th time that people have come to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday parade.

Just to see the looks on the kids faces and adults. I think it’s really a special night in downtown Wheeling when we do the parade and of course Santa Claus. The kids really get excited when Santa goes by and Santa will be back. For 36 out of 37 years it’s been a joy for the committee to put on an event like this and to see the smiling faces and the happiness you create for just for a little while. Bill Bryson, The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade, Chair

WTRF is the exclusive broadcast partner of The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade that gets underway just after 6:40 p.m. on Friday, November 18th.