WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the development happening in Downtown Wheeling, many business owners have brought their concerns to city council.

Council held a special committee meeting before their most recent council meeting to address some of these points and discuss ways they can help find some relief.

The two main concerns being voiced by downtown businesses are the Streetscape Project and the amount of homelessness in the area.

Many have stopped travelling downtown to eat or do their shopping – financially impacting these establishments in turn.

Wheeling City Council held a Development Committee meeting to discuss several incentives, a combination of tax relief, direct cash payments, and free parking that could be made to potentially provide some help.

”These businesses have been dealing with construction for a long time. This isn’t something that just started recently, and the construction is going to last at least another year and a half. So, you know, all of the citizens out there who want to support these businesses, the time is now. Now is the time to do it. And I look forward to the next few city council meetings where we can vote on some projects or some packages to assist these businesses financially.” Chad Thalman – Vice Mayor, City of Wheeling

The goal is for Downtown Wheeling to eventually be a booming focal point of the Ohio Valley.

Another discussion that has support on both sides of the aisle is the issue of unhoused individuals throughout the city and encampents on public property.

The LifeHub – a low barrier shelter – has been on the table and it was officially approved for $100,000 of ARPA funding in a vote 6 to 1, with 4th Ward Councilman and downtown Wheeling business owner Jerry Sklavounakis voting against it.

He says his worries with the LifeHub lie with the redistribution of funds as well as the potential for increased crime.

”There’s a lot of money being invested in downtown Wheeling, in you know, if we look at Pittsburgh, they have two low barrier shelters and it’s sort of negatively affecting the quality of life of the individuals that live and work next to those shelters. And I’m concerned that that might happen to our downtown Wheeling. Do we really want that in the middle of the renaissance that is going on in downtown Wheeling? I completely acknowledge that everyone involved with the LifeHub have nothing but good intentions and I support those intentions. But my concern is the unintended consequences.” Jerry Sklavounakis – 4th Ward Councilman, City of Wheeling

Managed camps are also a possible discussion point for the future.

”There’s no simple solution when it comes to homelessness, but I feel that it’s in the best interest of our citizens, our businesses and the homeless population to get those homeless individuals off the street. And we need a place to house them and help them get back on their feet. And I think the LifeHub is the best option we have right now.” Chad Thalman – Vice Mayor, City of Wheeling

In the words of Mayor Elliott, “Sometimes we focus more on ways we can’t get places instead of ways we can.”

Now more than ever is the time to support those downtown businesses.

”It’s a really exciting time to be here in Wheeling. I consider this and I’ve called this a comeback that Wheeling is making. So, I think the next few years are going to be just an incredible period of growth for the City of Wheeling. And I look forward to doing all I can do and for city council to do, all we can do to keep that growth moving forward over the next several years and over the next decade.” Chad Thalman – Vice Mayor, City of Wheeling

Council encourages everyone to support these businesses downtown and take alternate routes to find your favorites.

Vagabond Chef Matt Welsch has taken to his social media pages to show some of those pathways, as well.