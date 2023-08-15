WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In Wheeling, city council moved forward Tuesday in approving costs associated with construction, remodeling and construction of a loge suite project with RED, featuring premium enclosed seats, to enhance WesBanco Arena overall.

At the last council meeting, there was citizen concern on these improvements.

Council wants to clarify that the $900,000 going towards this project is NOT taxpayer money.

”The arena through the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority has a restricted Capital Improvement Fund. That fund is built up and then at times when you need to spend money to make improvements, that’s where that money comes from or if you need to take a loan, that’s where the payments come from. So, I just wanted to clarify that the improvements to WesBanco just make it better for the people attending the events and it doesn’t add anything to their ticket fees and it doesn’t add anything to the taxpayers or the citizens of the City of Wheeling.” Dave Palmer – Wheeling Councilman, Ward 6

These improvements will add more food options with kitchen upgrades, and additional lounge seating in the 300 level at the north end of the arena’s seating bowl to make the arena more competitive and enjoyable for guests.