WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling city pools open this Saturday, June 4.

The facilities at Garden Park, Warwood, Bridge Park, Wheeling Island, Grandview, Wheeling Heights, 36th Street, and South Wheeling will be open from noon until 6 p.m., daily, weather permitting.

Pools can also be parties. Anyone that wants to make a reservation can call the Parks and Recreation office at 304-234-3641, or you can book online.