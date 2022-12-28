WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Clinic will remain closed at least through Thursday after a water line break forced the facility to close earlier this week.

Wheeling Clinic temporarily closed due to water line break

Pipes ruptured on the 4th floor on the west side of the building, sending water down through the waiting areas of floors 3, 2 and 1.

After Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration’s cleanup, the clinic’s facilities staff has started installing new ceiling tiles.

Clinic staff hope to have the facility open on Friday, but that decision won’t be made until Thursday afternoon.

Those who have appointments later this week should call the physician’s office first.

Patients needing lab work are asked to go to Wheeling Hospital.