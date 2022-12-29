WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Clinic will begin a partial reopening Friday after broken water lines forced it to temporarily close earlier this week.
Reopening schedules are as follows:
Friday, Dec. 30
4th Floor – Dr. Lisa Hill and Radiology
1st Floor – Registration, Behavioral Health and Acupuncture
Tuesday, Jan. 3
3rd Floor – Endocrinology
Also on Tuesday, the 2nd floor Primary Care offices and Pulmonology will reopen, however, they will be relocated to the 4th Floor, in the former Cardiology area.
Those who have appointments should call the physician’s office first.
The lab remains closed, and patients needing lab work are asked to go to Wheeling Hospital.