WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A water line break has resulted in the temporary closure of Wheeling Clinic, say clinic officials.

Pipes ruptured on the 4th floor on the west side of the building. The water ran down through the waiting areas of floors 3, 2 and 1.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration is working on the cleanup, then the clinic facilities department will install new ceiling tiles.

Wheeling Clinic will be closed at least through Wednesday. Any decision to reopen will be made on a day-to-day basis.

Those who have appointments later this week should call the physician’s office first.

Patients needing lab work are asked to go to Wheeling Hospital.