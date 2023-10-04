A staple of Downtown Wheeling, Wheeling Coffee & Spice is closed and up for sale.

Wheeling Coffee and Spice has been in Downtown Wheeling since 1896 and recently had a sign on the building that said they were closed for temporary renovations.

Harvey Goodman recently put the building up for sale as of September September 27, 8 days ago.

The building is listed for $600,000

Harvey Goodman has this listed in the property description: “Wheeling Coffee and Spice. Offering a rare real estate and business opportunity at a prominent downtown Wheeling location. The property consists of an L-shaped group of contiguous buildings on 14th Street and Main Street, by Wesbanco Arena. The buildings are 2 and 3 stories and have frontage on both 14th Street and Main Street. Wheeling Coffee and Spice has been a long-time fixture in downtown Wheeling providing retail and wholesale coffee to the Ohio Valley and beyond. All business fixtures, inventory, and equipment are included in the offering. The next owner may carry forward the coffee business or re-imagine the building for a variety of new uses. Total floor area is approximately 12,500sf.”

Most recently, in March 2019, the coffee shop was purchased by the David family after the passing of the legendary Mary-Ann Lokmer.

Wheeling Coffee and Spice is located at 13 14thst.